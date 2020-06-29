All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1810 Queen Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1810 Queen Ave N
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

1810 Queen Ave N

1810 Queen Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1810 Queen Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large well lit 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is in the prime location of Willard Hay. Amazing fenced yard perfect for family BBQs. Short walk to public transportation and restaurants. High quality cabinetry and finishes plus upgraded kitchen, bath, lighting and windows. Hardwood floors throughout unit. Laundry in unit. Exceptional opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood, close to North Loop. Only serious applicants should request viewing. NO SECTION 8 at this time. $1500/month, $1500 security deposit. Water is included. Text 415-246-0565 to request a showing outside of the times indicated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Queen Ave N have any available units?
1810 Queen Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Queen Ave N have?
Some of 1810 Queen Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Queen Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Queen Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Queen Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Queen Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1810 Queen Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Queen Ave N offers parking.
Does 1810 Queen Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 Queen Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Queen Ave N have a pool?
No, 1810 Queen Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Queen Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1810 Queen Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Queen Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Queen Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University