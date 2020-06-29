1810 Queen Ave N

Amenities

Large well lit 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is in the prime location of Willard Hay. Amazing fenced yard perfect for family BBQs. Short walk to public transportation and restaurants. High quality cabinetry and finishes plus upgraded kitchen, bath, lighting and windows. Hardwood floors throughout unit. Laundry in unit. Exceptional opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood, close to North Loop. Only serious applicants should request viewing. NO SECTION 8 at this time. $1500/month, $1500 security deposit. Water is included. Text 415-246-0565 to request a showing outside of the times indicated.