1710 3rd Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly sauna

Come view this charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom top floor triplex unit in a highly-desired Bryn Mawr neighborhood in Minneapolis available now! This home features hardwood floors, living room window A/C, two large in-unit storage closets, shower/tub, spacious kitchen with gas stove. It also features a private walk-out deck from the kitchen overlooking the beautifully kept shared garden and fire pit area in the fenced-in private backyard, including use of the propane grill. This unit includes a spacious living area. Also featured in the basement level is workout & boxing equipment, sauna and two washers and one dryer for no additional cost for building use. In addition, use of one covered garage stall comes with the unit, as well as street parking for guests just steps from the front entrance. Security Deposit: $1,100. No Smoking. Neutered/spayed cats and small dogs under 25 pounds are permitted with additional fees (two pet max). Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water, sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Option for tenant to pay owner $30/month for Xfinity Business high-speed internet access and/or $30/month for Xfinity cable TV (plus monthly rate for box rental). Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!