Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1710 3rd Avenue N
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:04 PM

1710 3rd Avenue N

1710 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1710 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
Come view this charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom top floor triplex unit in a highly-desired Bryn Mawr neighborhood in Minneapolis available now! This home features hardwood floors, living room window A/C, two large in-unit storage closets, shower/tub, spacious kitchen with gas stove. It also features a private walk-out deck from the kitchen overlooking the beautifully kept shared garden and fire pit area in the fenced-in private backyard, including use of the propane grill. This unit includes a spacious living area. Also featured in the basement level is workout & boxing equipment, sauna and two washers and one dryer for no additional cost for building use. In addition, use of one covered garage stall comes with the unit, as well as street parking for guests just steps from the front entrance. Security Deposit: $1,100. No Smoking. Neutered/spayed cats and small dogs under 25 pounds are permitted with additional fees (two pet max). Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water, sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Option for tenant to pay owner $30/month for Xfinity Business high-speed internet access and/or $30/month for Xfinity cable TV (plus monthly rate for box rental). Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 3rd Avenue N have any available units?
1710 3rd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 3rd Avenue N have?
Some of 1710 3rd Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 3rd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1710 3rd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 3rd Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 3rd Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 1710 3rd Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1710 3rd Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1710 3rd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 3rd Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 3rd Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 1710 3rd Avenue N has a pool.
Does 1710 3rd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1710 3rd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 3rd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 3rd Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

