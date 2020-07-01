1602 Northeast Madison Street

Amenities

You can just walk out your front door to get coffee at Spyhouse Coffee, buy fresh produce at the Northeast Farmer's Market, or meet friends at

612 Brewery, Indeed Brewing, Able Seedhouse, Bauhaus Brewlabs or dozens of ethnic restaurants! This 5 BD, 2 BA duplex spans 2 levels (over 1,800 sq feet) and is in the heart of Northeast, right by Indeed Brewing and Logan Park. This XXL duplex features 2 separate living rooms (one on the 2nd floor and one on the 3rd floor), a bonus office room with large closet, hardwood floors, large kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, walk in pantry, private washer dryers (no sharing with others), workshop room, storage room with door in basement and fenced in backyard. 2 off-street parking spaces (save hundreds on parking fees) are included. Please contact Michael to apply or for a Virtual Tour.



Lease Terms: $2,495 for a 24-month lease. $2,695 for a 12-month lease.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, trash, electric and gas)

Tenant is also responsible for snow and lawn care.

Cats may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. 1 dog under 20lbs may be considered on owner's approval with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and $50/month pet rent.. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michael's virtual tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8USJaTD4BM



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Charming extra large duplex!