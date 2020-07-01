All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1602 Northeast Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1602 Northeast Madison Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:44 PM

1602 Northeast Madison Street

1602 Northeast Madison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1602 Northeast Madison Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
You can just walk out your front door to get coffee at Spyhouse Coffee, buy fresh produce at the Northeast Farmer's Market, or meet friends at
612 Brewery, Indeed Brewing, Able Seedhouse, Bauhaus Brewlabs or dozens of ethnic restaurants! This 5 BD, 2 BA duplex spans 2 levels (over 1,800 sq feet) and is in the heart of Northeast, right by Indeed Brewing and Logan Park. This XXL duplex features 2 separate living rooms (one on the 2nd floor and one on the 3rd floor), a bonus office room with large closet, hardwood floors, large kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, walk in pantry, private washer dryers (no sharing with others), workshop room, storage room with door in basement and fenced in backyard. 2 off-street parking spaces (save hundreds on parking fees) are included. Please contact Michael to apply or for a Virtual Tour.

Lease Terms: $2,495 for a 24-month lease. $2,695 for a 12-month lease.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, trash, electric and gas)
Tenant is also responsible for snow and lawn care.
Cats may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. 1 dog under 20lbs may be considered on owner's approval with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and $50/month pet rent.. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michael's virtual tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8USJaTD4BM

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Charming extra large duplex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Northeast Madison Street have any available units?
1602 Northeast Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Northeast Madison Street have?
Some of 1602 Northeast Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Northeast Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Northeast Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Northeast Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Northeast Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1602 Northeast Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Northeast Madison Street offers parking.
Does 1602 Northeast Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Northeast Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Northeast Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1602 Northeast Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Northeast Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1602 Northeast Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Northeast Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Northeast Madison Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University