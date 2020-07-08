All apartments in Minneapolis
1519 Northeast 2nd Street

Location

1519 Northeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 612-293-5809**

3 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that was remodeled in 2019. Two of the three bedrooms are located on the upper level, as well as the full bathroom. This property features separate living and dining areas, main floor laundry, neutral paint colors, a partially fenced in yard, and off street parking. Enjoy sitting on the front porch this summer!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlWSKP6iEnM&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 6/15/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

