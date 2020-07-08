1519 Northeast 2nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 612-293-5809**



3 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that was remodeled in 2019. Two of the three bedrooms are located on the upper level, as well as the full bathroom. This property features separate living and dining areas, main floor laundry, neutral paint colors, a partially fenced in yard, and off street parking. Enjoy sitting on the front porch this summer!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlWSKP6iEnM&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 6/15/20

