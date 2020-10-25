Amenities
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home. Our thoughtfully designed community showcases beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces, including a beautiful clubroom with fireplace and kitchen, coffee and tech bar, fitness center with yoga studio, and underground heated parking available. Furthermore, 1500 Nicollet conveniently sits just blocks from Loring Park - adjacent to Downtown Minneapolis, and just minutes from Downtown's Central Business District, near major downtown area employers! With the North Loop and East End dining/shopping districts, breweries, art, recreation, and so much more just right around the corner, 1500 Nicollet truly can't be beat. *1500 Nicollet participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.