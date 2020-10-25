All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 25 2020 at 3:44 AM
1500 Nicollet

1500 Nicollet Ave · (763) 296-0694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
PAY NO RENT UNTIL 2021: When you sign a 13-month lease agreement & move-in to one of our incredible apartment homes today!* The sooner you move, the more you save. *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. Offer valid on 13-month lease agreements only until 12/31/2020.
Location

1500 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,514

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$1,348

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. now

$1,814

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Dec 1

$1,814

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1500 Nicollet.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home. Our thoughtfully designed community showcases beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces, including a beautiful clubroom with fireplace and kitchen, coffee and tech bar, fitness center with yoga studio, and underground heated parking available. Furthermore, 1500 Nicollet conveniently sits just blocks from Loring Park - adjacent to Downtown Minneapolis, and just minutes from Downtown's Central Business District, near major downtown area employers! With the North Loop and East End dining/shopping districts, breweries, art, recreation, and so much more just right around the corner, 1500 Nicollet truly can't be beat. *1500 Nicollet participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Property Details

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per household/due at time of move-in ($150 refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Heated Underground Parking Available (Additional fee of $140/month – Based on availability).
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Nicollet have any available units?
1500 Nicollet has 5 units available starting at $1,348 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Nicollet have?
Some of 1500 Nicollet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Nicollet currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Nicollet is offering the following rent specials: PAY NO RENT UNTIL 2021: When you sign a 13-month lease agreement & move-in to one of our incredible apartment homes today!* The sooner you move, the more you save. *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. Offer valid on 13-month lease agreements only until 12/31/2020.
Is 1500 Nicollet pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Nicollet is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Nicollet offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Nicollet offers parking.
Does 1500 Nicollet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Nicollet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Nicollet have a pool?
No, 1500 Nicollet does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Nicollet have accessible units?
Yes, 1500 Nicollet has accessible units.
Does 1500 Nicollet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Nicollet has units with dishwashers.
