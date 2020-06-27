1430 Morgan Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in North Minneapolis. Great character and charm with a built in hutch in the dining room, fireplace in the family room. Hurry, this home will go quickly! Garage included.



Available October 1! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, including lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,600, section 8 permitted with rental requirements met. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600 or a double deposit. Must have landlord reference.