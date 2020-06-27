All apartments in Minneapolis
1430 Morgan Ave N
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

1430 Morgan Ave N

1430 Morgan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Morgan Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in North Minneapolis. Great character and charm with a built in hutch in the dining room, fireplace in the family room. Hurry, this home will go quickly! Garage included.

Available October 1! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, including lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,600, section 8 permitted with rental requirements met. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600 or a double deposit. Must have landlord reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Morgan Ave N have any available units?
1430 Morgan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1430 Morgan Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Morgan Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Morgan Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Morgan Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1430 Morgan Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Morgan Ave N offers parking.
Does 1430 Morgan Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Morgan Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Morgan Ave N have a pool?
No, 1430 Morgan Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Morgan Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1430 Morgan Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Morgan Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Morgan Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Morgan Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Morgan Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
