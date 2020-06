Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking media room

Immaculate FURNISHED rental in popular, extremely well-maintained 55+ building with open spacious floor plan and light filled rooms. Great location near Lake of the Isles with great views of downtown. The YWCA is right next door and there is an inside connection directly to the Allina Health Clinic. Can walk to everything -- grocery store, shops, restaurants, bike trail, theater, and more. Uptown Transit Center ½ block away and Midtown Greenway just behind.