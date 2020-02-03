1300 Saint Anthony Parkway

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bed / 1 bath / 1200 sq ft duplex off St. Anthony Pkwy in NE Minneapolis! New carpet, hardwood, paint, windows, appliances, cabinets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer! All 3 bedrooms and bath on upper level. Large closet space in all bedrooms. Gorgeous and spacious kitchen just off living room. Available May 1st! 1 stall garage. Tenants only pay gas + electric. Cats allowed with $500 refundable deposit. Sorry, no dogs. $55 app fee per adult. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE TODAY! https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home