1100 W 62nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Available April 1st. This 4bed 2Bath home offers new carpeting, fresh paint, new lighting, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The upper-level houses the living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. The lower level houses, family room with brick fireplace, 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry room/utility room, high-efficiency washer/dryer, Fully fenced yard. Oversized attached 2 car garage. Easy access 35W and Hwy 62. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal included! This property is not approved for section 8. Solid rental history required. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $2100 Security Deposit: $2100) ( No pets) Please schedule all showings online. New pictures coming soon!