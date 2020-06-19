All apartments in Minneapolis
1100 W 62nd St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

1100 W 62nd St

1100 West 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1100 West 62nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available April 1st. This 4bed 2Bath home offers new carpeting, fresh paint, new lighting, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The upper-level houses the living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. The lower level houses, family room with brick fireplace, 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry room/utility room, high-efficiency washer/dryer, Fully fenced yard. Oversized attached 2 car garage. Easy access 35W and Hwy 62. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal included! This property is not approved for section 8. Solid rental history required. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $2100 Security Deposit: $2100) ( No pets) Please schedule all showings online. New pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W 62nd St have any available units?
1100 W 62nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 W 62nd St have?
Some of 1100 W 62nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 W 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W 62nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1100 W 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1100 W 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1100 W 62nd St offers parking.
Does 1100 W 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 W 62nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W 62nd St have a pool?
No, 1100 W 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1100 W 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 1100 W 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 W 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
