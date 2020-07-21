All apartments in Minneapolis
1078 21st Avenue South East
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

1078 21st Avenue South East

1078 Southeast 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1078 Southeast 21st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
range
Located in the Como neighborhood conveniently close to the U of M, this two-bedroom/one-bath lower-level duplex unit has everything you are looking for, available Sept. 1! At 1,500 square feet, this unit offers one off-street parking spot, a coin-operated washer and dryer in the basement, and all utilities, yard care and snow removal included! Tenants would just be responsible for cable/internet. Security Deposit: $1,375. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. Cats are allowed with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 21st Avenue South East have any available units?
1078 21st Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1078 21st Avenue South East have?
Some of 1078 21st Avenue South East's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 21st Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
1078 21st Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 21st Avenue South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1078 21st Avenue South East is pet friendly.
Does 1078 21st Avenue South East offer parking?
Yes, 1078 21st Avenue South East offers parking.
Does 1078 21st Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1078 21st Avenue South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 21st Avenue South East have a pool?
Yes, 1078 21st Avenue South East has a pool.
Does 1078 21st Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 1078 21st Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 21st Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 21st Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
