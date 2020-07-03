Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1035 17th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 PREMIUM House! 5 bed/2bath by the U of M! Must see! Available 9/1/20 - This is an AWESOME house right by the University of Minnesota. You will really enjoy:



-5 good size bedrooms

-2 bathrooms

-Air Conditioning and Forced Heat

-Hardwood floors

-Off-street parking

-Nice kitchen (with dishwasher)

-Washer/Dryer

-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE2882728)