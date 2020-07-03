All apartments in Minneapolis
1035 17th Ave. SE

1035 Southeast 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Southeast 17th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1035 17th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 PREMIUM House! 5 bed/2bath by the U of M! Must see! Available 9/1/20 - This is an AWESOME house right by the University of Minnesota. You will really enjoy:

-5 good size bedrooms
-2 bathrooms
-Air Conditioning and Forced Heat
-Hardwood floors
-Off-street parking
-Nice kitchen (with dishwasher)
-Washer/Dryer
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE2882728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 17th Ave. SE have any available units?
1035 17th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 17th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1035 17th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 17th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1035 17th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 17th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 17th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1035 17th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1035 17th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1035 17th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 17th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 17th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1035 17th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1035 17th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1035 17th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 17th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 17th Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.

