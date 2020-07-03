All apartments in Minneapolis
1032 26th Ave SE

1032 Southeast 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Southeast 26th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available May 1st!

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath home available May 1st in highly desirable Como neighborhood in Minneapolis!

This home features a large light and bright kitchen, spacious living room with lots of windows, main floor laundry, good sized bedrooms, large backyard and off-street parking available. Tons of storage space in the lower level!

Bring your pets! Dogs and cats okay, two max, $300 pet deposit per pet and $20 pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available May 1st
Off-street parking available

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
