1018 12th Ave. SE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

1018 12th Ave. SE

1018 Southeast 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Southeast 12th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1018 12th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6BD, Close to the U of M! Recently remodeled! Big Living room & Bedrooms! 9/1/20 - This is a huge house very close to the U of M. It has 6 spacious bedrooms and 2 HUGE bathrooms! You will also enjoy:

- Remodeled kitchen
- Big living room
- Spacious bedrooms/closets
- Off street parking
- Washer/dryer
- Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
- AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE2323349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 12th Ave. SE have any available units?
1018 12th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 12th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1018 12th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 12th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1018 12th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 12th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 12th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1018 12th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1018 12th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1018 12th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 12th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 12th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1018 12th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1018 12th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1018 12th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 12th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 12th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.

