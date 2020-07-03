Amenities
1018 12th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6BD, Close to the U of M! Recently remodeled! Big Living room & Bedrooms! 9/1/20 - This is a huge house very close to the U of M. It has 6 spacious bedrooms and 2 HUGE bathrooms! You will also enjoy:
- Remodeled kitchen
- Big living room
- Spacious bedrooms/closets
- Off street parking
- Washer/dryer
- Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
- AND MUCH MORE!!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).
**Renter's insurance is required.
For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)
(RLNE2323349)