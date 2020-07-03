Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1018 12th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6BD, Close to the U of M! Recently remodeled! Big Living room & Bedrooms! 9/1/20 - This is a huge house very close to the U of M. It has 6 spacious bedrooms and 2 HUGE bathrooms! You will also enjoy:



- Remodeled kitchen

- Big living room

- Spacious bedrooms/closets

- Off street parking

- Washer/dryer

- Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

- AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE2323349)