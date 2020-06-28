100 2nd Street NE

Amenities

Live along the river in the vibrant and fun St. Anthony Main neighborhood, while enjoying the style and luxury of this custom designed Village Lofts 2.5BR, 2BA 5th floor corner unit with downtown and river views! Features include oversized windows, beautiful hardwood flooring, large gourmet kitchen with center island and top of the line appliances, 15 ft. ceilings with custom woodwork, huge master with amazing walk-in closet and custom organizers, 2nd bedroom with rare window for a loft, and large den/media room. Village Lofts amenities include professional onsite management, secure access, amazing rooftop patio, fitness center, community party room, free indoor guest parking. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet.