Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
100 2nd Street NE
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:29 AM

100 2nd Street NE

100 2nd St NE · No Longer Available
Location

100 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
media room
Live along the river in the vibrant and fun St. Anthony Main neighborhood, while enjoying the style and luxury of this custom designed Village Lofts 2.5BR, 2BA 5th floor corner unit with downtown and river views! Features include oversized windows, beautiful hardwood flooring, large gourmet kitchen with center island and top of the line appliances, 15 ft. ceilings with custom woodwork, huge master with amazing walk-in closet and custom organizers, 2nd bedroom with rare window for a loft, and large den/media room. Village Lofts amenities include professional onsite management, secure access, amazing rooftop patio, fitness center, community party room, free indoor guest parking. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 2nd Street NE have any available units?
100 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 100 2nd Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
100 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 100 2nd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 100 2nd Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 100 2nd Street NE offers parking.
Does 100 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 2nd Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 2nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 100 2nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 100 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 100 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 2nd Street NE has units with dishwashers.
