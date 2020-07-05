5980 2nd Street NE

Amenities

pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b08708106d ---- Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Fridley Residential Neighborhood. AVAILABLE NOW! This Home Offers: -Spacious bedroom -Lots of Cabinet Space in Kitchen -Off Street Parking -Located in a Quiet Residential Neighborhood -Walking Distance to Fridley Elementary -Close to Big Marina Grill and Deli, Keys Cafe and Bakery, Ricky\'s Embers, and more delicious restaurants! -Walking distance from Northstar train station and only a few blocks from public bus stop! Schedule A Showing TODAY! Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance Please See Agent for Details. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds ***Pictures are of similar unit in same building***