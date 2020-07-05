All apartments in Fridley
5980 2nd Street NE

5980 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5980 2nd Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b08708106d ---- Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Fridley Residential Neighborhood. AVAILABLE NOW! This Home Offers: -Spacious bedroom -Lots of Cabinet Space in Kitchen -Off Street Parking -Located in a Quiet Residential Neighborhood -Walking Distance to Fridley Elementary -Close to Big Marina Grill and Deli, Keys Cafe and Bakery, Ricky\'s Embers, and more delicious restaurants! -Walking distance from Northstar train station and only a few blocks from public bus stop! Schedule A Showing TODAY! Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance Please See Agent for Details. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds ***Pictures are of similar unit in same building***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5980 2nd Street NE have any available units?
5980 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 5980 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 5980 2nd Street NE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5980 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
5980 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5980 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5980 2nd Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 5980 2nd Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 5980 2nd Street NE offers parking.
Does 5980 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5980 2nd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5980 2nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 5980 2nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 5980 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 5980 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5980 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5980 2nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5980 2nd Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5980 2nd Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.

