/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM
166 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Forest
5631 W. Bavarian Pass
5631 West Bavarian Pass, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Washer/Dryer in unit! 2 bedroom Townhome Fridley! Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Townhome with beautiful updates throughout. Charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk out basement, private deck and attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Fridley
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
2 Units Available
Warehouse District
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
47 Units Available
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
959 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
Loring Park
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
44 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
$
106 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
$
81 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
32 Units Available
Warehouse District
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1361 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
33 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
130 Units Available
Warehouse District
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
North Loop
Velo
115 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1089 sqft
Luxury units with fireplace in a unique, inspired community. Easy access to 170+ bike and walking trails, shopping on the first level, organic grocery store next door, public transportation, and rental bike stations
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Warehouse District
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 08:22 AM
$
35 Units Available
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 06:01 PM
34 Units Available
University
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
804 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
3 Units Available
Warehouse District
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
979 sqft
Great Mill City location in the beautiful North Loop neighborhood. Near all amenities. Luxury units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Grounds offer pool, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown East
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
16 Units Available
North Loop
Variant
315 N 7th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1106 sqft
Nestled in one of the most active, vibrant communities in Minneapolis and with downtown just steps away, these apartments feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Bottineau
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
14 Units Available
Loring Park
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
$
5 Units Available
St. Anthony West
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 BedroomsFridley Apartments with BalconiesFridley Apartments with Garages
Fridley Apartments with GymsFridley Apartments with ParkingFridley Apartments with PoolsFridley Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN