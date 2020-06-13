Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN

Finding an apartment in Fridley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
735 sqft
Boasting plenty of storage space, these large apartments include ceramic bathtubs, new windows, ceiling fans, and newer appliances. An on-site laundry facility and countless attractions within walking distance offer unparalleled convenience to tenants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Spring Lake Park
4 Units Available
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Spring Lake Park
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 1 at 06:55am
Melody Manor
2 Units Available
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonny
1 Unit Available
5730 4th Street Northeast
5730 4th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1640 sqft
5730 4th Street Northeast Available 08/01/20 Location location location! This beautiful Fridley 3 bedroom townhouse is available 8/1!! Don't miss out! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse boasts tons of natural light, open concept kitchen and
Results within 1 mile of Fridley
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4831 Dupont Ave N
4831 North Dupont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1064 sqft
4831 Dupont Ave N Available 08/01/20 Available August 5th! - -Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home! -Charming 1.5 story with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and fantastic deck off of dining area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4606 Aldrich Ave North
4606 North Aldrich Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house! - This is an amazing 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in highly sought after Minneapolis neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4416 Jackson street NE
4416 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Spacious brick house two car garage - Property Id: 293572 Beautiful brick house 1220 square foot?and a basement .2 car detached garage.close to bus line.nice fenced yard. 1.5 bathrooms.utilities not included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKinley
1 Unit Available
3730 Lyndale Ave N.
3730 North Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1140 sqft
3730 Lyndale Ave N. Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - This home consists of 3 levels of livable space. The 3rd floor has a loft like room with a spacious closet and lots of windows.

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
4323 Washington Street Northeast
4323 Washington Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
960 sqft
Coming soon in April ! Great cottage like home with lots of space! Bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space for the home chef. Visit www.goalproperties.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Webber - Camden
1 Unit Available
4219 Girard Ave N
4219 North Girard Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Charming Home in Minneapolis near Victory Memorial Parkway - Charming 4 bedroom house with a partially finished large living area in basement. Spacious yard and deck. wood floors and updated kitchen with stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Fridley
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Downtown West
28 Units Available
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,501
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1175 sqft
Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North Loop
29 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Warehouse District
18 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cedar-Riverside
17 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,210
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1102 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown West
34 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,348
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Robbinsdale
14 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
City Guide for Fridley, MN

Fridley is often called "Friendly Fridley," after a long-running advertisement series that said, "Come to Friendly Chevrolet up in Friendly Fridley."

Fridley may be best known as a suburb of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, but its also a standalone place with entertainment, dining, and more. Fridley is located just north of Minneapolis, and its considered to be in the "first ring" of suburbs of the twin cities which means its really close and kind of indistinguishable from Minneapolis itself. Luckily, Fridley is located on a commuter train line so its easy to get in and out of the city without too much hassle or time. If you want somewhere to lay your head at night before going into work in Minneapolis or St. Paul, Fridley might just be the right place for you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fridley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fridley, MN

Finding an apartment in Fridley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

