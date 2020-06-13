128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN
Fridley is often called "Friendly Fridley," after a long-running advertisement series that said, "Come to Friendly Chevrolet up in Friendly Fridley."
Fridley may be best known as a suburb of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, but its also a standalone place with entertainment, dining, and more. Fridley is located just north of Minneapolis, and its considered to be in the "first ring" of suburbs of the twin cities which means its really close and kind of indistinguishable from Minneapolis itself. Luckily, Fridley is located on a commuter train line so its easy to get in and out of the city without too much hassle or time. If you want somewhere to lay your head at night before going into work in Minneapolis or St. Paul, Fridley might just be the right place for you.
Finding an apartment in Fridley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.