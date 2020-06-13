Apartment List
/
MN
/
fridley
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Lake Park
4 Units Available
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Lake Park
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 1 at 06:55am
Melody Manor
2 Units Available
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flanery Park
1 Unit Available
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonny
1 Unit Available
5730 4th Street Northeast
5730 4th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1640 sqft
5730 4th Street Northeast Available 08/01/20 Location location location! This beautiful Fridley 3 bedroom townhouse is available 8/1!! Don't miss out! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse boasts tons of natural light, open concept kitchen and
Results within 1 mile of Fridley
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4831 Dupont Ave N
4831 North Dupont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1064 sqft
4831 Dupont Ave N Available 08/01/20 Available August 5th! - -Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home! -Charming 1.5 story with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and fantastic deck off of dining area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4519 Camden Ave N
4519 North Camden Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Love North Mpls and need a big, beautiful house? We have the perfect home for you! This is not your ordinary 2 story home. New and modern with 3 levels of living! Tons of space with 2600 finished sq ft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4649 Colfax Ave N
4649 North Colfax Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1672 sqft
A four bedroom/one bath single family home with features of spacious living, newer windows and accessibility to highway, public transportation, shopping & community living. There are bedrooms on main and upper level.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Webber - Camden
1 Unit Available
4219 Girard Ave N
4219 North Girard Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Charming Home in Minneapolis near Victory Memorial Parkway - Charming 4 bedroom house with a partially finished large living area in basement. Spacious yard and deck. wood floors and updated kitchen with stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Fridley
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Downtown East
110 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
154 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,290
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
931 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,353
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stevens Square
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Elliot Park
18 Units Available
East Village
1401 11th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
913 sqft
The East Village apartments are located in downtown Minneapolis, with a thriving lifestyle and access to major restaurants, theaters and shopping. The units have large kitchens, laundries, patios, balconies, dishwashers, and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Downtown West
50 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,683
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Warehouse District
27 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,627
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1159 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Nicollet Island
20 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,405
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Warehouse District
13 Units Available
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
835 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
City Guide for Fridley, MN

Fridley is often called "Friendly Fridley," after a long-running advertisement series that said, "Come to Friendly Chevrolet up in Friendly Fridley."

Fridley may be best known as a suburb of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, but its also a standalone place with entertainment, dining, and more. Fridley is located just north of Minneapolis, and its considered to be in the "first ring" of suburbs of the twin cities which means its really close and kind of indistinguishable from Minneapolis itself. Luckily, Fridley is located on a commuter train line so its easy to get in and out of the city without too much hassle or time. If you want somewhere to lay your head at night before going into work in Minneapolis or St. Paul, Fridley might just be the right place for you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fridley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fridley, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fridley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 BedroomsFridley 3 BedroomsFridley Apartments with Balcony
Fridley Apartments with GarageFridley Apartments with ParkingFridley Apartments with PoolFridley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly ApartmentsFridley Furnished ApartmentsFridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University