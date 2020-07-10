/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
106 Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Flanery Park
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Fridley
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
54 Units Available
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
33 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,617
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
47 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
108 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
45 Units Available
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
$
103 Units Available
Loring Park
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1116 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
21 Units Available
Downtown West
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
671 sqft
Centrally located near downtown Minneapolis and the business district, these units offer unique floor plans, high ceilings and European-style washer/dryers, as well as with controlled access, community rooms and guest suites for visitors.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Loring Park
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,241
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Loring Park
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,183
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
22 Units Available
Elliot Park
East Village
1401 11th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
913 sqft
The East Village apartments are located in downtown Minneapolis, with a thriving lifestyle and access to major restaurants, theaters and shopping. The units have large kitchens, laundries, patios, balconies, dishwashers, and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
132 Units Available
Warehouse District
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,590
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,262
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1167 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
56 Units Available
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
4 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Sheridan
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
31 Units Available
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
$
85 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
North Loop
Variant
315 N 7th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1106 sqft
Nestled in one of the most active, vibrant communities in Minneapolis and with downtown just steps away, these apartments feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Similar Pages
Fridley Apartments with GarageFridley Apartments with GymFridley Apartments with ParkingFridley Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN