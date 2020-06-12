/
3 bedroom apartments
154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN
Flanery Park
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.
Bonny
5730 4th Street Northeast
5730 4th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1640 sqft
5730 4th Street Northeast Available 08/01/20 Location location location! This beautiful Fridley 3 bedroom townhouse is available 8/1!! Don't miss out! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse boasts tons of natural light, open concept kitchen and
4416 Jackson street NE
4416 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Spacious brick house two car garage - Property Id: 293572 Beautiful brick house 1220 square foot?and a basement .2 car detached garage.close to bus line.nice fenced yard. 1.5 bathrooms.utilities not included.
McKinley
3730 Lyndale Ave N.
3730 North Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3730 Lyndale Ave N. Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - This home consists of 3 levels of livable space. The 3rd floor has a loft like room with a spacious closet and lots of windows.
Lind - Bohanon
4831 Dupont Ave N
4831 North Dupont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1064 sqft
4831 Dupont Ave N Available 08/01/20 Available August 5th! - -Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home! -Charming 1.5 story with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and fantastic deck off of dining area.
Lind - Bohanon
4606 Aldrich Ave North
4606 North Aldrich Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house! - This is an amazing 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in highly sought after Minneapolis neighborhood.
Lind - Bohanon
4519 Camden Ave N
4519 North Camden Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Love North Mpls and need a big, beautiful house? We have the perfect home for you! This is not your ordinary 2 story home. New and modern with 3 levels of living! Tons of space with 2600 finished sq ft.
Lind - Bohanon
4649 Colfax Ave N
4649 North Colfax Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
A four bedroom/one bath single family home with features of spacious living, newer windows and accessibility to highway, public transportation, shopping & community living. There are bedrooms on main and upper level.
4323 Washington Street Northeast
4323 Washington Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
960 sqft
Coming soon in April ! Great cottage like home with lots of space! Bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space for the home chef. Visit www.goalproperties.
Webber - Camden
4219 Girard Ave N
4219 North Girard Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Charming Home in Minneapolis near Victory Memorial Parkway - Charming 4 bedroom house with a partially finished large living area in basement. Spacious yard and deck. wood floors and updated kitchen with stainless appliances.
Nicollet Island
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,797
1373 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1488 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
$
Loring Park
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1236 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
$
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1677 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
$
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,825
2052 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1591 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Robbinsdale
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
$
Downtown East
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,835
1473 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Loring Park
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,382
1425 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,173
1851 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Marcy - Holmes
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$10,236
2768 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Warehouse District
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1608 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
