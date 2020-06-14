127 Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN with garage

Fridley is often called "Friendly Fridley," after a long-running advertisement series that said, "Come to Friendly Chevrolet up in Friendly Fridley."

Fridley may be best known as a suburb of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, but its also a standalone place with entertainment, dining, and more. Fridley is located just north of Minneapolis, and its considered to be in the "first ring" of suburbs of the twin cities which means its really close and kind of indistinguishable from Minneapolis itself. Luckily, Fridley is located on a commuter train line so its easy to get in and out of the city without too much hassle or time. If you want somewhere to lay your head at night before going into work in Minneapolis or St. Paul, Fridley might just be the right place for you.

