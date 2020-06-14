102 Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN with gym
Fridley is often called "Friendly Fridley," after a long-running advertisement series that said, "Come to Friendly Chevrolet up in Friendly Fridley."
Fridley may be best known as a suburb of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, but its also a standalone place with entertainment, dining, and more. Fridley is located just north of Minneapolis, and its considered to be in the "first ring" of suburbs of the twin cities which means its really close and kind of indistinguishable from Minneapolis itself. Luckily, Fridley is located on a commuter train line so its easy to get in and out of the city without too much hassle or time. If you want somewhere to lay your head at night before going into work in Minneapolis or St. Paul, Fridley might just be the right place for you.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fridley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.