Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan e-payments

995 Lynde Drive, #32 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in the heart of Fridley - We feature large two bedroom apartments with lots of storage space.



We are pet friendly! We welcome cats and dogs, though some restrictions apply.



Fancy a trip downtown? We are located on the bus stop to downtown Minneapolis, as well as close to the freeways. We are close to shopping and restaurants.



We are also within walking distance to Moore Lake Beach providing an ideal place to take your dog for a stroll.



For your safety and security no on-line applications will be processed until identification has been verified.



We do not accept rental assistance programs at this time for this property.



(RLNE1855496)