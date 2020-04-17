All apartments in Eagan
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

4442 Woodgate Ct

4442 Woodgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

4442 Woodgate Court, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4442 Woodgate Ct Available 08/01/19 Town Home With Attached 2 Car Garage On Walking Trail - Be sure and watch the video tour at http://bit.ly/2ffaRVr before contacting us.

Email is the best way to communicate. If you call us, it will delay our response.

This town home is close to everything Eagan has to offer. It's on the walking trail that goes right to Lebanon Park and is around the corner from the 35E ramp.

The home has hardwood floors, a fireplace, private patio for barbecue, tons of windows, an eat in kitchen, office nook, and more. This one rents really fast so act quickly.

(RLNE3510579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 Woodgate Ct have any available units?
4442 Woodgate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4442 Woodgate Ct have?
Some of 4442 Woodgate Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 Woodgate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4442 Woodgate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 Woodgate Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4442 Woodgate Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4442 Woodgate Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4442 Woodgate Ct offers parking.
Does 4442 Woodgate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 Woodgate Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 Woodgate Ct have a pool?
No, 4442 Woodgate Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4442 Woodgate Ct have accessible units?
No, 4442 Woodgate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 Woodgate Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 Woodgate Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4442 Woodgate Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4442 Woodgate Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
