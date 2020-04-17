Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

4442 Woodgate Ct Available 08/01/19 Town Home With Attached 2 Car Garage On Walking Trail - Be sure and watch the video tour at http://bit.ly/2ffaRVr before contacting us.



Email is the best way to communicate. If you call us, it will delay our response.



This town home is close to everything Eagan has to offer. It's on the walking trail that goes right to Lebanon Park and is around the corner from the 35E ramp.



The home has hardwood floors, a fireplace, private patio for barbecue, tons of windows, an eat in kitchen, office nook, and more. This one rents really fast so act quickly.



