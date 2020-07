Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry internet access lobby

Now offering Virtual Tours and In-Person Tours by Appointment Only! Nestled in by the natural wooded setting of O'Leary Lake, Aspenwoods of Eagan offers well designed one and two-bedroom apartment homes. As a resident you will enjoy underground heated parking, outdoor pool, grilling areas, 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, elevators, guest suite and more! Aspenwoods is conveniently located in Eagan in walking distance from great shops and restaurants including: Byerly's, WalMart, Buffalo Wild Wings, and more.