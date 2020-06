Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 5 bedroom in secluded Weston Ridge area of Chaska! Fabulous wooded lot with private views, Beautiful Master Suite, large bedrooms, great room with see through fireplace, full kitchen remodel including granite countertops, brand new GE profile appliances, lighting fixtures, etc., mother-in-law room with separate bath. This is a hard to find rental in an awesome neighborhood that you're sure to enjoy!