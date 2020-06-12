/
3 bedroom apartments
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chaska, MN
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1424 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
8 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
280 Woodland Drive
280 Woodland Drive, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1059 sqft
Main Level living with optional garage parking. 3 bedroom on one level, new carpet floors and paint. Large lot, with great location right by downtown Chaska. Lawn and Snow care are Negotiable. Average Utility (electricity) bill is $50.
Results within 1 mile of Chaska
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9520 Washington Boulevard
9520 Washington Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1785 sqft
Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Chaska
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1358 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8796 N Bay Dr
8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1744 sqft
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen! This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
619 3rd Avenue East
619 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
4 bedrooms with 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom downstairs. Updated kitchen and bath. Open main level floor plan. Main level living room and lower level family room, 3/4 bath downstairs, Large yard with patio. Over sized 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6381 Oxbow Bend
6381 Oxbow Bend, Chanhassen, MN
Absolutely breath-taking custom built 2 story walk-out on a beautiful lot. A wall of windows and vaulted ceilings flood the main level with natural sunlight and views for days.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1580 Countryside Drive
1580 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, loft area for entertainment, upper level laundry. Patio for grilling. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and lots more! Available 5/1
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
205 Lakeview Road East
205 Lakeview Road East, Chanhassen, MN
Let's walk straight to the backyard where you will find the most inviting deck space, complete with a gorgeous fireplace and enough space to host your friends and family! When you come in from the deck and backyard, you enter a beautiful and
Results within 10 miles of Chaska
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
11 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
4330 Wilson Street
4330 Wilson Street, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom rental home with high-end furnishes, 3 bedrooms on upper level with a master bath. Close to Minnetonka Regional Trail. Unfinished lower level. Available May 16th for a 12 month lease. Minnetonka Schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1545 Balinese St.
1545 Balinese Street, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
1545 Balinese St. Available 08/01/20 LIVE IN THE 'BURBS - - 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR 1,600 SQ. FT. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME NESTLED WITHIN A QUAINT ASSOCIATION MAINTAINED COMMUNITY OF SHAKOPEE. IT'S AFFORDABLE, FUNCTIONAL, AND PHENOMENALLY CUTE...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10080 Little Avenue
10080 Little Avenue, Carver County, MN
Stunning 5 Bedroom Luxury Retreat in Waconia!! - This stunning, executive homestead can be partially furnished and features dramatic ceiling vaults, local fieldstone walls, log and solid beam details, original farmstead wagon wheels converted into
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6864 hallmark drive
6864 Hallmark Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
6864 hallmark drive Available 09/01/20 Entertainers dream in the heart of Eden Prairie! 3000+sf, updated, beautiful yard!! - Beautiful Eden prairie home for lease! House is absolutely perfect for entertaining! 4 beds 2 baths, open kitchen, over
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2374 Robin Ln
2374 Robin Lane, Mound, MN
Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1
2541 Hauer Trail, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available NOW! Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location! This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14265 Bedford Drive
14265 Bedford Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Available June 16th! Updated and beautiful townhome. Main floor has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops, dining room, living room with high vaulted ceilings, deck, powder room, and laundry facilities in large mudroom.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17325 Candlewood Parkway
17325 Candlewood Parkway, Eden Prairie, MN
Lovely Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom 3 car garage, 3 Fully finished levels in quiet highly demand Fairfield community on .40 acres.
