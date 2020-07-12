All apartments in Chaska
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Clover Field Marketplace

2915 Clover Ridge Dr · (612) 260-9379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN 55318

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-307 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit A-107 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit C-106 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-402 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clover Field Marketplace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
playground
smoke-free community
Enjoy affordable luxury located in a charming suburban setting. Clover Field Marketplace Apartments are adjacent to picturesque wetlands, yet very accessible to major thoroughfares of the Twin Cities. We offer many amenities, professionally designed floor plans, and great customer service. Our apartment homes feature French balconies, washer and dryer in each unit, and ample closet space. Select homes feature walk-out private entrances to our courtyard.

The leasing office is currently closed until 3/31/2020 for walk ins and appointments, but we can be reached by phone or message.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult application, $55 if applicant lived out of state of MN
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Underground heated parking for additional cost.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Clover Field Marketplace have any available units?
Clover Field Marketplace has 4 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Clover Field Marketplace have?
Some of Clover Field Marketplace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clover Field Marketplace currently offering any rent specials?
Clover Field Marketplace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clover Field Marketplace pet-friendly?
Yes, Clover Field Marketplace is pet friendly.
Does Clover Field Marketplace offer parking?
Yes, Clover Field Marketplace offers parking.
Does Clover Field Marketplace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clover Field Marketplace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clover Field Marketplace have a pool?
No, Clover Field Marketplace does not have a pool.
Does Clover Field Marketplace have accessible units?
Yes, Clover Field Marketplace has accessible units.
Does Clover Field Marketplace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clover Field Marketplace has units with dishwashers.
Does Clover Field Marketplace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Clover Field Marketplace has units with air conditioning.

