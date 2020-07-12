Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking garage accessible elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage guest parking key fob access lobby playground smoke-free community

Enjoy affordable luxury located in a charming suburban setting. Clover Field Marketplace Apartments are adjacent to picturesque wetlands, yet very accessible to major thoroughfares of the Twin Cities. We offer many amenities, professionally designed floor plans, and great customer service. Our apartment homes feature French balconies, washer and dryer in each unit, and ample closet space. Select homes feature walk-out private entrances to our courtyard.



The leasing office is currently closed until 3/31/2020 for walk ins and appointments, but we can be reached by phone or message.