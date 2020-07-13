/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Chaska, MN with pool
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
2 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Chaska
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1944 Commonwealth Boulevard
1944 Commonwealth Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
Available September 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end unit townhome has an open concept design, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and large windows allowing tons of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Chaska
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1026 sqft
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
419 7th Avenue W
419 7th Avenue West, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
720 sqft
Availaible now! Recently updated home in Shakopee with one level living at its finest. Wood floors with plenty of natural light throughout. Stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets in the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4407 Wilshire Boulevard
4407 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
915 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM PAUL @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2 bed, 1 bath condo is available for 7/2 move in date. Incredible homes with beautiful features, nice kitchen and wonderful neighborhood. Around the lake with indoor pool.
Results within 10 miles of Chaska
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
7 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,041
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,316
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Burning Tree West in Eden Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
73 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,262
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently upgraded apartments with built-in desks and granite countertops. Residents can enjoy the community garden, playground and pool. Minutes from I-494. Go for a walk at beautiful Bryant Lake Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.
Similar Pages
Chaska 1 BedroomsChaska 2 BedroomsChaska 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChaska 3 BedroomsChaska Accessible Apartments
Chaska Apartments with BalconyChaska Apartments with GarageChaska Apartments with GymChaska Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChaska Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN