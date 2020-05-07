Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

Lake Hazeltine Woods Townhomes, has dog and cat friendly townhomes for rent in Chaska, Minnesota. All of the luxury townhomes include private entries, spacious floor plans, lots of windows, fireplaces, attached garages, and in-unit washer and dryers. The beautifully landscaped grounds feature a pergola and picnic area with barbecue grills and views of Lake Hazeltine. Lake Hazeltine Woods is the perfect location for the golf lover, with 6 golf courses (Hazeltine National, Chaska Town Course, Deer Run, Chaska Par 30, Halla Greens, Bearpath) within 6 miles of the property. You can golf a different course every day of the week! Need to head into Minneapolis? Lake Hazeltine is just minutes away from Hwy 212, or take the bus into the Twin Cities from the nearby SouthWest Transit Station. Need a short term lease? Lake Hazeltine Woods offers flexible lease terms of 3, 6, 9 and 12 months with a month to month option after the original lease term ends. Contact us today to schedule a tour.