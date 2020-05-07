All apartments in Chaska
Lake Hazeltine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Lake Hazeltine

3400 Autumn Woods Dr · (952) 529-4727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN 55318

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Hazeltine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Lake Hazeltine Woods Townhomes, has dog and cat friendly townhomes for rent in Chaska, Minnesota. All of the luxury townhomes include private entries, spacious floor plans, lots of windows, fireplaces, attached garages, and in-unit washer and dryers. The beautifully landscaped grounds feature a pergola and picnic area with barbecue grills and views of Lake Hazeltine. Lake Hazeltine Woods is the perfect location for the golf lover, with 6 golf courses (Hazeltine National, Chaska Town Course, Deer Run, Chaska Par 30, Halla Greens, Bearpath) within 6 miles of the property. You can golf a different course every day of the week! Need to head into Minneapolis? Lake Hazeltine is just minutes away from Hwy 212, or take the bus into the Twin Cities from the nearby SouthWest Transit Station. Need a short term lease? Lake Hazeltine Woods offers flexible lease terms of 3, 6, 9 and 12 months with a month to month option after the original lease term ends. Contact us today to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant $50 per applicant (out of state)
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; call for details. Weight restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: attached garage, visitor parking. Other. Attached Garage. Surface lot. Attached Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Hazeltine have any available units?
Lake Hazeltine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does Lake Hazeltine have?
Some of Lake Hazeltine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Hazeltine currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Hazeltine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Hazeltine pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Hazeltine is pet friendly.
Does Lake Hazeltine offer parking?
Yes, Lake Hazeltine offers parking.
Does Lake Hazeltine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Hazeltine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Hazeltine have a pool?
No, Lake Hazeltine does not have a pool.
Does Lake Hazeltine have accessible units?
No, Lake Hazeltine does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Hazeltine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Hazeltine has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Hazeltine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lake Hazeltine has units with air conditioning.
