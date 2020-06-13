37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chaska, MN
1 of 43
1 of 31
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 62
1 of 35
1 of 38
1 of 1
1 of 53
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 7
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 21
Chaska, Minnesota has come a very long way since the Mound Builders inhabited it back in the 1760s. One of these ancient mounds can still be found right in the middle of the Chaska town square. Rich in tradition is the reason why Chaska is number eight on Money Magazine’s Top Ten Places to Live in America.
Chaska, Minnesota, is a growing town in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. If you are looking for a quaint place to call home, Chaska is worth checking out.The town has done a great job of planning for future growth, using many of its open spaces for parks, additional housing and medical facilities. Finding a place to call home shouldn't be a problem for most people, as the town adds between 100 and 300 homes annually. See more
Finding an apartment in Chaska that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.