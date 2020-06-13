49 Apartments for rent in Chaska, MN with balcony
1 of 43
1 of 31
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 62
1 of 38
1 of 53
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 43
1 of 11
Chaska, Minnesota has come a very long way since the Mound Builders inhabited it back in the 1760s. One of these ancient mounds can still be found right in the middle of the Chaska town square. Rich in tradition is the reason why Chaska is number eight on Money Magazine’s Top Ten Places to Live in America.
Chaska, Minnesota, is a growing town in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. If you are looking for a quaint place to call home, Chaska is worth checking out.The town has done a great job of planning for future growth, using many of its open spaces for parks, additional housing and medical facilities. Finding a place to call home shouldn't be a problem for most people, as the town adds between 100 and 300 homes annually. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chaska renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.