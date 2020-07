Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar conference room e-payments game room guest suite hot tub internet cafe lobby media room online portal pool table

Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities. Located close enough to be convenient to downtown Minneapolis but far enough that you'll be removed from the hectic pace of the inner suburbs. Easy access to highways 212 and 169 make for an easy commute to work.