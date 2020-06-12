/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
37 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chaska, MN
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
8 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
4 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1025 sqft
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Wilderness Dr.
370 Wilderness Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1270 sqft
370 Wilderness Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great value 2Bed/1.5Bth Townhome in Chaska.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
340 Brickyard Drive
340 Brickyard Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1503 sqft
2016 STAINLESS STEEL LG APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT! REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER. GORGEOUS 2BR 2BA 2003 BUILT TOWNHOME NEAR CHASKA'S LIONS PARK.
Results within 1 mile of Chaska
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Chaska
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 3 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
838 3rd Avenue - 305 Available 05/15/20 - Smoke-free Community (RLNE3869617)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 Quarry Ln
2244 Quarry Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
2 bedrooms + large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages - Property Id: 284591 FOR RENT: 2 bedroom plus large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garage townhouse 1,495/mo Available to show now with 6-16-2020 move in Very popular floor plan with two story living room with
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1831 Koehnen Circle
1831 Koehnen Circle West, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3754 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home? This two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental home in the Minnetonka School District will not disappoint. Large open family room with wonderful views of the fabulous, luscious green backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Chaska
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
6 Units Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
67 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
959 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments with built-in desks and granite countertops. Residents can enjoy the community garden, playground and pool. Minutes from I-494. Go for a walk at beautiful Bryant Lake Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Elm Apartments
245 South Elm Street, Waconia, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
780 sqft
245 Elm Street South - 201 Available 07/01/20 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4875697)
Similar Pages
Chaska 1 BedroomsChaska 2 BedroomsChaska 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChaska 3 BedroomsChaska Accessible Apartments
Chaska Apartments with BalconyChaska Apartments with GarageChaska Apartments with GymChaska Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChaska Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN