52 Apartments for rent in Chaska, MN with garage
1 of 43
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 38
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 38
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 14
1 of 53
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 12
Chaska, Minnesota has come a very long way since the Mound Builders inhabited it back in the 1760s. One of these ancient mounds can still be found right in the middle of the Chaska town square. Rich in tradition is the reason why Chaska is number eight on Money Magazine’s Top Ten Places to Live in America.
Chaska, Minnesota, is a growing town in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. If you are looking for a quaint place to call home, Chaska is worth checking out.The town has done a great job of planning for future growth, using many of its open spaces for parks, additional housing and medical facilities. Finding a place to call home shouldn't be a problem for most people, as the town adds between 100 and 300 homes annually. See more
Chaska apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.