Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:36 PM

3306 E 125th St

3306 East 125th Street
Location

3306 East 125th Street, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
A superb new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This rambler has been updated and meticulously cared for throughout! Amenities include: Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, recesses lighting, skylight, granite countertops, walnut butcher block center island, maple floors. 3 bedrooms main level, master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bath. The lower level has a large family room area with fireplace, wet bar area, workshop, built-ins....the list goes on! Outside enjoy the mature trees, 2 car garage, cul-de-sac, 2 patios and lovely front porch! Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to call this HOME! Available Nov 8. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with owner approval and $250 per pet deposit. Sorry not approved for section 8. RENT: $1895, DEPOSIT: $1895.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 E 125th St have any available units?
3306 E 125th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 E 125th St have?
Some of 3306 E 125th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 E 125th St currently offering any rent specials?
3306 E 125th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 E 125th St pet-friendly?
No, 3306 E 125th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 3306 E 125th St offer parking?
Yes, 3306 E 125th St offers parking.
Does 3306 E 125th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 E 125th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 E 125th St have a pool?
No, 3306 E 125th St does not have a pool.
Does 3306 E 125th St have accessible units?
No, 3306 E 125th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 E 125th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 E 125th St does not have units with dishwashers.

