3306 E 125th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

A superb new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This rambler has been updated and meticulously cared for throughout! Amenities include: Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, recesses lighting, skylight, granite countertops, walnut butcher block center island, maple floors. 3 bedrooms main level, master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bath. The lower level has a large family room area with fireplace, wet bar area, workshop, built-ins....the list goes on! Outside enjoy the mature trees, 2 car garage, cul-de-sac, 2 patios and lovely front porch! Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to call this HOME! Available Nov 8. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with owner approval and $250 per pet deposit. Sorry not approved for section 8. RENT: $1895, DEPOSIT: $1895.