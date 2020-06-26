1717 Keller Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Another listing brought to you by Renters Warehouse! Be the first to rent out this beautiful 2-Story home with a finished walkout basement to over 120 feet of south-facing Keller Lakeshore! Take advantage of the breath taking views from the deck over looking the perfectly landscaped yard and open water. Enjoy the 4 bedrooms with HUGE walk in closets, 2 family rooms, 2 offices, 2 story foyer and open floor plan for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and much much more! Furniture optional. Sorry No Pets. SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older. Tenant responsible for utilities lawn/yard care and snow removal. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval.