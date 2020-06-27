All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated September 12 2019

14933 Williamsburg Curve

14933 Williamsburg Curve · No Longer Available
Location

14933 Williamsburg Curve, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
This 5 bedroom 4 bath home has 4 bedroom on the upper level. Great house in a great location! Recent updates include the bamboo flooring on the main level, 3 of the bathrooms, stainless steel kit. appliances, granite counter tops, new windows upstairs. Large deck in back with lots of privacy and a fire pit. Located on quiet street. Available Aug 9th.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14933 Williamsburg Curve have any available units?
14933 Williamsburg Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14933 Williamsburg Curve have?
Some of 14933 Williamsburg Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14933 Williamsburg Curve currently offering any rent specials?
14933 Williamsburg Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14933 Williamsburg Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 14933 Williamsburg Curve is pet friendly.
Does 14933 Williamsburg Curve offer parking?
No, 14933 Williamsburg Curve does not offer parking.
Does 14933 Williamsburg Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14933 Williamsburg Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14933 Williamsburg Curve have a pool?
No, 14933 Williamsburg Curve does not have a pool.
Does 14933 Williamsburg Curve have accessible units?
No, 14933 Williamsburg Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 14933 Williamsburg Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 14933 Williamsburg Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
