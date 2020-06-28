All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 14662 Sherwood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
14662 Sherwood Pl
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

14662 Sherwood Pl

14662 Sherwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14662 Sherwood Place, Burnsville, MN 55306
Southampton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW!

Move right in to this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the Southhampton Townhome development! This home features a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, beautiful quartz countertops, built-in breakfast bar, and two pantries!

The main level has a huge two-story great room with open staircase, large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a huge closet and full bath with custom tiled shower. Enjoy your morning coffee in the 4-season porch or on your deck with private backyard views.

The upper level has a roomy loft, the nice-sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and a full bath.

The lower level is completely finished with the 4th bedroom, fresh paint and new carpet, a flex room for crafts or an exercise room, etc., a large family room, and a 3/4 bath with custom tiled shower.

Bring your pets! Two pets, cats or dogs, each under 25 pounds allowed or one dog under 50 pounds allowed. $200 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet.

Water/sewer/trash all INCLUDED in rent!

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW
2-car garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14662 Sherwood Pl have any available units?
14662 Sherwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14662 Sherwood Pl have?
Some of 14662 Sherwood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14662 Sherwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14662 Sherwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14662 Sherwood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14662 Sherwood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14662 Sherwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14662 Sherwood Pl offers parking.
Does 14662 Sherwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14662 Sherwood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14662 Sherwood Pl have a pool?
No, 14662 Sherwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14662 Sherwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 14662 Sherwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14662 Sherwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14662 Sherwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maven
7 W Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55337
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W
Burnsville, MN 55337

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities