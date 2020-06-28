14662 Sherwood Pl

Amenities

Move right in to this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the Southhampton Townhome development! This home features a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, beautiful quartz countertops, built-in breakfast bar, and two pantries!



The main level has a huge two-story great room with open staircase, large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a huge closet and full bath with custom tiled shower. Enjoy your morning coffee in the 4-season porch or on your deck with private backyard views.



The upper level has a roomy loft, the nice-sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and a full bath.



The lower level is completely finished with the 4th bedroom, fresh paint and new carpet, a flex room for crafts or an exercise room, etc., a large family room, and a 3/4 bath with custom tiled shower.



Bring your pets! Two pets, cats or dogs, each under 25 pounds allowed or one dog under 50 pounds allowed. $200 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet.



Water/sewer/trash all INCLUDED in rent!



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Available NOW

2-car garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing