13123 Pleasant Place

Amenities
Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville - Property Id: 294186
Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville
Charming well cared for, updated 5 bedroom Rambler!
Master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. 2 additional bedrooms, bath and a large family bonus room downstairs. Shaded screened in porch off of dining/kitchen area overlooking the generous 1/2 acre shaded private lot! This home is less than a mile from heart of the city. Within 8 minutes to Burnsville Target, Chipotle, Bestbuy and Fairvew Hospital, Costco and Burnsville Mall. Many workout facility and restaurant options in the area also.
The furnished pictures show the home furnished but this home is not furnished.
Property Features
Bedroom 1 Main Level Dimensions: 13 x 11
Bedroom 2 Main Level Dimensions: 10 x 11
Bedroom 3 Main Level Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 4 Lower Level Dimensions: 16 x 10
Bedroom 5 Lower Level Dimensions: 12.5 x 10.5
2 Car Garage
No Pets Allowed
