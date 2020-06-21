13123 Pleasant Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville - Property Id: 294186



Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville

Charming well cared for, updated 5 bedroom Rambler!

Master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. 2 additional bedrooms, bath and a large family bonus room downstairs. Shaded screened in porch off of dining/kitchen area overlooking the generous 1/2 acre shaded private lot! This home is less than a mile from heart of the city. Within 8 minutes to Burnsville Target, Chipotle, Bestbuy and Fairvew Hospital, Costco and Burnsville Mall. Many workout facility and restaurant options in the area also.

The furnished pictures show the home furnished but this home is not furnished.



Property Features

Bedroom 1 Main Level Dimensions: 13 x 11

Bedroom 2 Main Level Dimensions: 10 x 11

Bedroom 3 Main Level Dimensions: 10 x 10

Bedroom 4 Lower Level Dimensions: 16 x 10

Bedroom 5 Lower Level Dimensions: 12.5 x 10.5

2 Car Garage

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294186

Property Id 294186



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833065)