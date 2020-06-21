All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 13123 Pleasant Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
13123 Pleasant Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

13123 Pleasant Place

13123 Pleasant Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13123 Pleasant Place, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville - Property Id: 294186

Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville
Charming well cared for, updated 5 bedroom Rambler!
Master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. 2 additional bedrooms, bath and a large family bonus room downstairs. Shaded screened in porch off of dining/kitchen area overlooking the generous 1/2 acre shaded private lot! This home is less than a mile from heart of the city. Within 8 minutes to Burnsville Target, Chipotle, Bestbuy and Fairvew Hospital, Costco and Burnsville Mall. Many workout facility and restaurant options in the area also.
The furnished pictures show the home furnished but this home is not furnished.

Property Features
Bedroom 1 Main Level Dimensions: 13 x 11
Bedroom 2 Main Level Dimensions: 10 x 11
Bedroom 3 Main Level Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 4 Lower Level Dimensions: 16 x 10
Bedroom 5 Lower Level Dimensions: 12.5 x 10.5
2 Car Garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294186
Property Id 294186

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13123 Pleasant Place have any available units?
13123 Pleasant Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13123 Pleasant Place have?
Some of 13123 Pleasant Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13123 Pleasant Place currently offering any rent specials?
13123 Pleasant Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13123 Pleasant Place pet-friendly?
No, 13123 Pleasant Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 13123 Pleasant Place offer parking?
Yes, 13123 Pleasant Place does offer parking.
Does 13123 Pleasant Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13123 Pleasant Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13123 Pleasant Place have a pool?
No, 13123 Pleasant Place does not have a pool.
Does 13123 Pleasant Place have accessible units?
No, 13123 Pleasant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13123 Pleasant Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13123 Pleasant Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55337
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St
Burnsville, MN 55337
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55306
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities