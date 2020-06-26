All apartments in Burnsville
Location

12952 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Spacious 1 bed/1 bath condo located in Burnsville right off 35W available June 14! This unit contains a large cedar closet, spacious living room with a unique built-in bar area, and an amazing view of the Minnesota River Valley off the balcony. The community offers many amenities, inlcluding an outdoor/indoor pool, fitness center, and your own assigned parking spot right next to your unit! Tenant is responsible for electric, cable, and internet; All other utilities are included! No pets. No smoking. Security Deposit: $930.00 Showings by appointment only. Call Today: 952-893-9900 or text 612-315-0193. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 have any available units?
12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 have?
Some of 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 currently offering any rent specials?
12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 pet-friendly?
No, 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 offer parking?
Yes, 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 offers parking.
Does 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 have a pool?
Yes, 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 has a pool.
Does 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 have accessible units?
No, 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202 has units with dishwashers.
