12952 Nicollet Avenue South 202

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

Spacious 1 bed/1 bath condo located in Burnsville right off 35W available June 14! This unit contains a large cedar closet, spacious living room with a unique built-in bar area, and an amazing view of the Minnesota River Valley off the balcony. The community offers many amenities, inlcluding an outdoor/indoor pool, fitness center, and your own assigned parking spot right next to your unit! Tenant is responsible for electric, cable, and internet; All other utilities are included! No pets. No smoking. Security Deposit: $930.00 Showings by appointment only. Call Today: 952-893-9900 or text 612-315-0193. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs.