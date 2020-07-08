12211 County Road 11

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Great townhouse with an open floor plan and many updates. Living room has a sliding door out to a private patio area by the front door. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. A half bathroom completes the main floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. Includes a two car garage. Conveniently located minutes from 35E/W, close to Burnsville Center, tons of restaurants and parks and schools. Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District #191

TAKE A VIDEO TOUR AT: https://youtu.be/dSxV8GKoIlU



LEASE TERMS:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848

Two bedroom town home in great Burnsville location!