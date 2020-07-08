All apartments in Burnsville
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
12211 County Road 11
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

12211 County Road 11

12211 County Road 11 · No Longer Available
Location

12211 County Road 11, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great townhouse with an open floor plan and many updates. Living room has a sliding door out to a private patio area by the front door. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. A half bathroom completes the main floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. Includes a two car garage. Conveniently located minutes from 35E/W, close to Burnsville Center, tons of restaurants and parks and schools. Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District #191
TAKE A VIDEO TOUR AT: https://youtu.be/dSxV8GKoIlU

LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Two bedroom town home in great Burnsville location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 County Road 11 have any available units?
12211 County Road 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12211 County Road 11 have?
Some of 12211 County Road 11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 County Road 11 currently offering any rent specials?
12211 County Road 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 County Road 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12211 County Road 11 is pet friendly.
Does 12211 County Road 11 offer parking?
Yes, 12211 County Road 11 offers parking.
Does 12211 County Road 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12211 County Road 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 County Road 11 have a pool?
No, 12211 County Road 11 does not have a pool.
Does 12211 County Road 11 have accessible units?
No, 12211 County Road 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 County Road 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12211 County Road 11 has units with dishwashers.

