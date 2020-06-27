7907 Rhode Island Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Another new listing brought to you by Shawnna Peterson. This home is situated on a cul-de-sac and has an open floor plan, tons of windows and skylights throughout allowing tons of natural light to flow through the home, large master suite on the main level with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and custom walk-in closet. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced yard, nice deck with two screened porches. Walkout basement, custom built in's, wet bar, study, 2 bedrooms, and full bathroom. 3 car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No prior UD's. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent: $2399) (Security Deposit: $2399) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: 1 Dog/Cat considered with an additional $600 deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!