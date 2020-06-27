All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 7907 Rhode Island Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
7907 Rhode Island Cir
Last updated August 27 2019 at 5:35 PM

7907 Rhode Island Cir

7907 Rhode Island Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7907 Rhode Island Circle, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another new listing brought to you by Shawnna Peterson. This home is situated on a cul-de-sac and has an open floor plan, tons of windows and skylights throughout allowing tons of natural light to flow through the home, large master suite on the main level with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and custom walk-in closet. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced yard, nice deck with two screened porches. Walkout basement, custom built in's, wet bar, study, 2 bedrooms, and full bathroom. 3 car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No prior UD's. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent: $2399) (Security Deposit: $2399) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: 1 Dog/Cat considered with an additional $600 deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Rhode Island Cir have any available units?
7907 Rhode Island Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 7907 Rhode Island Cir have?
Some of 7907 Rhode Island Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 Rhode Island Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Rhode Island Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Rhode Island Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7907 Rhode Island Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7907 Rhode Island Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7907 Rhode Island Cir offers parking.
Does 7907 Rhode Island Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 Rhode Island Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Rhode Island Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7907 Rhode Island Cir has a pool.
Does 7907 Rhode Island Cir have accessible units?
No, 7907 Rhode Island Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Rhode Island Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7907 Rhode Island Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 Rhode Island Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7907 Rhode Island Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd
Bloomington, MN 55437
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road
Bloomington, MN 55437
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55431
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St
Bloomington, MN 55425
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd
Bloomington, MN 55437
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University