Cedar Glen Apartments.

Amenities
Cedar Glen offers one and two bedroom apartments. You will get more housing for your dollar at this property. Our kitchens have pantries and separate dining areas. Complimentary storage lockers are available and we have plenty of off street parking. We are located by the Mall of America, IKEA, and the MSP airport and have easy access to Hwy 77 and Interstate 494.
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.
Household Gross Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600