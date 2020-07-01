All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Cedar Glen Apartments

9100 Old Cedar Ave S · (952) 529-4441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9100 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55425

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9120-205 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 9130-104 · Avail. now

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 9120-108 · Avail. now

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Glen Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Cedar Glen offers one and two bedroom apartments. You will get more housing for your dollar at this property. Our kitchens have pantries and separate dining areas. Complimentary storage lockers are available and we have plenty of off street parking. We are located by the Mall of America, IKEA, and the MSP airport and have easy access to Hwy 77 and Interstate 494.
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.

Household Gross Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1st months rent + $300
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cedar Glen Apartments have any available units?
Cedar Glen Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,041 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cedar Glen Apartments have?
Some of Cedar Glen Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Glen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Glen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Glen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Glen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Glen Apartments offers parking.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Glen Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments have a pool?
No, Cedar Glen Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cedar Glen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Glen Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedar Glen Apartments has units with air conditioning.

