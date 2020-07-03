All apartments in Bloomington
7501 W 101st st # 220
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

7501 W 101st st # 220

7501 West 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7501 West 101st Street, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
"***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Great 1 BR, 2 BA Condo in Bloomington near Hyland Park area. Lots of amenities: pool, party room, wood burning fireplace, in unit washer/dryer. 1 heated parking spot included. No cats. Dogs <20lbs)with $200 pet deposit non-refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Heated parking spot.
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit.
Appliances: refrigerator, AC, dishwasher, oven/range.
Owner pays: water, heat, basic cable. Tenant pays electric internet, phone.
Heating, Cable TV, Sanitation, Snow/Lawn Care, Outside Maintenance, Hazard Insurance, Water/Sewer, Building Exterior, Security System, Professional Mgmt, Shared Amenities. Residential-Single
Security Building, Elevator(s), Car Wash. Deck, Security System, In-Ground Sprinkler. Attached Garage, Heated Garage, Secured, Garage Door Opener. Amusement/Party Rm All Living Facilities on One Level
Range, Microwave, Exhaust Fan/Hood, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 W 101st st # 220 have any available units?
7501 W 101st st # 220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 7501 W 101st st # 220 have?
Some of 7501 W 101st st # 220's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 W 101st st # 220 currently offering any rent specials?
7501 W 101st st # 220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 W 101st st # 220 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 W 101st st # 220 is pet friendly.
Does 7501 W 101st st # 220 offer parking?
Yes, 7501 W 101st st # 220 offers parking.
Does 7501 W 101st st # 220 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7501 W 101st st # 220 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 W 101st st # 220 have a pool?
Yes, 7501 W 101st st # 220 has a pool.
Does 7501 W 101st st # 220 have accessible units?
No, 7501 W 101st st # 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 W 101st st # 220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 W 101st st # 220 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 W 101st st # 220 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7501 W 101st st # 220 has units with air conditioning.

