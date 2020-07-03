7501 W 101st st # 220

Amenities

"***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Great 1 BR, 2 BA Condo in Bloomington near Hyland Park area. Lots of amenities: pool, party room, wood burning fireplace, in unit washer/dryer. 1 heated parking spot included. No cats. Dogs <20lbs)with $200 pet deposit non-refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Heated parking spot.

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit.

Appliances: refrigerator, AC, dishwasher, oven/range.

Owner pays: water, heat, basic cable. Tenant pays electric internet, phone.

