Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Nicollet Court

8916 Nicollet Avenue South · (952) 260-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Bloomington
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

8916 Nicollet Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 8909-12 · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 8909-15 · Avail. Sep 1

$899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 8917-06 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 8901-17 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8900-12 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nicollet Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
on-site laundry
internet access
Nicollet Court welcomes you home to one of Bloomington's most conveniently located apartment homes. We are on the bus line and have easy access to Interstate 494 and 35W, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. We have abundant green spaces as well as being near the Bloomington Aquatic Center, Valley View Park with all the amenities and blocks from Kennedy Activity Center. Plenty of lighted, off-street parking for your convenience as well as a caring on-site management team. We are also within walking distance to schools and the library. One of the best values in Bloomington!
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.

Household Gross Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, renter's insurance not required but recommended
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nicollet Court have any available units?
Nicollet Court has 5 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Nicollet Court have?
Some of Nicollet Court's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nicollet Court currently offering any rent specials?
Nicollet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nicollet Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Nicollet Court is pet friendly.
Does Nicollet Court offer parking?
Yes, Nicollet Court offers parking.
Does Nicollet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nicollet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nicollet Court have a pool?
No, Nicollet Court does not have a pool.
Does Nicollet Court have accessible units?
No, Nicollet Court does not have accessible units.
Does Nicollet Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Nicollet Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Nicollet Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Nicollet Court has units with air conditioning.
