Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed on-site laundry internet access

Nicollet Court welcomes you home to one of Bloomington's most conveniently located apartment homes. We are on the bus line and have easy access to Interstate 494 and 35W, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. We have abundant green spaces as well as being near the Bloomington Aquatic Center, Valley View Park with all the amenities and blocks from Kennedy Activity Center. Plenty of lighted, off-street parking for your convenience as well as a caring on-site management team. We are also within walking distance to schools and the library. One of the best values in Bloomington!

Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.



Household Gross Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600