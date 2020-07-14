Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill package receiving accessible garage clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments lobby new construction online portal

Located on 18 rolling acres in the 5th largest city in Minnesota, home of the largest mall and indoor water park in America, Bristol Village has a unique make up of 170 private entrance townhomes and 120 luxurious apartments. With 15 different floorplans, all renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood plank flooring and much more, you can choose to cozy up next to the fireplace or enjoy the view from your over-sized balcony of one of Minnesota’s finest park preserves located just across the street. When you’re ready to stretch your legs, you can enjoy the many miles of walking trails around Bush Lake, Hyland Park or Richardson Nature Center, which are all less than a mile from your front door. When you arrive home after your walk, cool off in our sparkling outdoor pool or head inside to our air-conditioned Community Club for a game of shuffle board or foosball. If you want to keep your heart rate pumping, you can continue your work out in our newly renovated 1