Bristol Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Bristol Village

7301 Bristol Village Dr · (612) 255-6732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN 55438

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 350-330 · Avail. now

$1,163

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 350-122 · Avail. now

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 300-109 · Avail. now

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit R10161 · Avail. now

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1311 sqft

Unit R10171 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1311 sqft

Unit DR7511 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1311 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bristol Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
package receiving
accessible
garage
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
new construction
online portal
Located on 18 rolling acres in the 5th largest city in Minnesota, home of the largest mall and indoor water park in America, Bristol Village has a unique make up of 170 private entrance townhomes and 120 luxurious apartments. With 15 different floorplans, all renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood plank flooring and much more, you can choose to cozy up next to the fireplace or enjoy the view from your over-sized balcony of one of Minnesota’s finest park preserves located just across the street. When you’re ready to stretch your legs, you can enjoy the many miles of walking trails around Bush Lake, Hyland Park or Richardson Nature Center, which are all less than a mile from your front door. When you arrive home after your walk, cool off in our sparkling outdoor pool or head inside to our air-conditioned Community Club for a game of shuffle board or foosball. If you want to keep your heart rate pumping, you can continue your work out in our newly renovated 1

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250 -- up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 non refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $60
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
rent: $30
Parking Details: underground heated garages for select units, outdoor parking included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bristol Village have any available units?
Bristol Village has 13 units available starting at $1,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bristol Village have?
Some of Bristol Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bristol Village currently offering any rent specials?
Bristol Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bristol Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Bristol Village is pet friendly.
Does Bristol Village offer parking?
Yes, Bristol Village offers parking.
Does Bristol Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bristol Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bristol Village have a pool?
Yes, Bristol Village has a pool.
Does Bristol Village have accessible units?
Yes, Bristol Village has accessible units.
Does Bristol Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bristol Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Bristol Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bristol Village has units with air conditioning.
