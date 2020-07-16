15885 Lexington

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1100 sq., ft., 3 bed, 2 bath South Redford bungalow (5 Mile/Inkster) with 1 car detached garage and full finished basement. Completely updated with new flooring, paint, soft close cabinets, granite counter top and LED lighting. Living room has large window and built in bookcase. Eat in kitchen completely redone with stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave range fan), high-end tile back splash an two-tone cabinets. Bathroom was redone with new vanity, sink, toilets and faucets. Upper bedroom has plenty of room and closet. Finished basement has lots of storage (closets, shelves and cabinets) with full second bathroom, extra refrigerator and laundry room with new cabinets and clothing folding counter. One car attached garage has covered patio. Fenced yard. Stone exterior. New furnace, AC and water heater. Close to freeways, walk to large park and middle school one block away. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate occupancy.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



Broker



(RLNE5654612)