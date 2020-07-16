All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

15885 Lexington

15885 Lexington · (248) 425-4853
Location

15885 Lexington, Wayne County, MI 48239

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1100 sq., ft., 3 bed, 2 bath South Redford bungalow (5 Mile/Inkster) with 1 car detached garage and full finished basement. Completely updated with new flooring, paint, soft close cabinets, granite counter top and LED lighting. Living room has large window and built in bookcase. Eat in kitchen completely redone with stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave range fan), high-end tile back splash an two-tone cabinets. Bathroom was redone with new vanity, sink, toilets and faucets. Upper bedroom has plenty of room and closet. Finished basement has lots of storage (closets, shelves and cabinets) with full second bathroom, extra refrigerator and laundry room with new cabinets and clothing folding counter. One car attached garage has covered patio. Fenced yard. Stone exterior. New furnace, AC and water heater. Close to freeways, walk to large park and middle school one block away. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate occupancy.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

(RLNE5654612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15885 Lexington have any available units?
15885 Lexington has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15885 Lexington have?
Some of 15885 Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15885 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
15885 Lexington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15885 Lexington pet-friendly?
Yes, 15885 Lexington is pet friendly.
Does 15885 Lexington offer parking?
Yes, 15885 Lexington offers parking.
Does 15885 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15885 Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15885 Lexington have a pool?
No, 15885 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 15885 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 15885 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 15885 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15885 Lexington has units with dishwashers.
Does 15885 Lexington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15885 Lexington has units with air conditioning.
