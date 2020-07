13337 KARL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

2004 BUILT COLONIAL IN A GREAT SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO FREEWAY ACCESS AND BACKS TO COMMON AREA. PLYMOUTH CANTON SCHOOLS. LOCATED IN A NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN MASTER BEDROOM. FINISHED BASEMENT INCLUDES TV HOME THEATER, PLAYROOM, AND FULL BATHROOM. OWNER JUST INSTALLED NEW CARPET, SOME FIRST FLOOR, AND UPSTAIRS. FURNITURE WILL STAY. PETS ALLOWED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $100 / MONTH. YARD MAINTENANCE CAN BE INCLUDED WITH ADDITIONAL COST. GOOD CREDIT HISTORY REQUIRED. PLEASE REMOVE SHOES. 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW.