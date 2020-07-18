All apartments in Troy
655 Robinwood Dr.
655 Robinwood Dr

655 Robinwood Drive · (248) 480-8840
Location

655 Robinwood Drive, Troy, MI 48083

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1554 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.
Good income and credit is important ! Full credit and background check will be done. Located across park & school !! Welcome home to beautiful 4 bedroom ranch with open floor plan on corner lot in west troy school district. Centrally located to library, parks & all shopping. Updated & spacious kitchen featuring maple cabinets & plenty of counter space. Natural light in kitchen from 2 skylights. Stainless steel appliances included. Enjoy year round scenic views right from the picture window in the living room. Family rm features natural fireplace w/brick. Mb with private 1/2 bath & walk-in closet. Convenient first floor laundry. Freshly painted inside and outside. Open basement for extra storage. Updated bath, flooring in living room & kitchen. A shed for all your extra tools. Morse elementary, baker middle & troy high. Credit/ emp verification, no pets, no smoking, 18-24 month lease preferred. Agent owned. Immediate occupancy.
Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 655 Robinwood Dr have any available units?
655 Robinwood Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 655 Robinwood Dr have?
Some of 655 Robinwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Robinwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
655 Robinwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Robinwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 655 Robinwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 655 Robinwood Dr offer parking?
No, 655 Robinwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 655 Robinwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 Robinwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Robinwood Dr have a pool?
No, 655 Robinwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 655 Robinwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 655 Robinwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Robinwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Robinwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Robinwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Robinwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

