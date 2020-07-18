655 Robinwood Dr.

Amenities

Good income and credit is important ! Full credit and background check will be done. Located across park & school !! Welcome home to beautiful 4 bedroom ranch with open floor plan on corner lot in west troy school district. Centrally located to library, parks & all shopping. Updated & spacious kitchen featuring maple cabinets & plenty of counter space. Natural light in kitchen from 2 skylights. Stainless steel appliances included. Enjoy year round scenic views right from the picture window in the living room. Family rm features natural fireplace w/brick. Mb with private 1/2 bath & walk-in closet. Convenient first floor laundry. Freshly painted inside and outside. Open basement for extra storage. Updated bath, flooring in living room & kitchen. A shed for all your extra tools. Morse elementary, baker middle & troy high. Credit/ emp verification, no pets, no smoking, 18-24 month lease preferred. Agent owned. Immediate occupancy.

